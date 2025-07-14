Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $391,511 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 3.0%

Okta stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.