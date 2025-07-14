Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affirm alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823 in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $64.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.