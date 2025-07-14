Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $174,088.20 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $174,088.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,188.96. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nuvalent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.93 on Monday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
