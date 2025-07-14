nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

