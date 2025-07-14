Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.0%

Oceaneering International stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.48. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 51.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.