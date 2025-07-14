Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

