Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $153.36 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

