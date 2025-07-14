Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

View Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.