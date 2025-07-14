Promising Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 11th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Vertiv, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, such as commercial banks, savings banks, and investment banks. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional claim on the bank’s profits (often paid as dividends) and voting rights in corporate matters. Their performance is closely tied to interest‐rate changes, loan demand, credit quality, and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,222,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,366,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.75 and a 200 day moving average of $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $557.63.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 44,914,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,105,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.71. 2,336,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $794.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,386,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,411,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $548.57. 811,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,960. The company has a market cap of $500.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $82.05. 4,550,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,378,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

