Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 11th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Emerson Electric, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell or maintain products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks and data from digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a sector that benefits from growing demand for malware protection, identity management, network security and related risk-mitigation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.62. 14,203,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,784,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.57. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.46. 1,250,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.44 and a 200 day moving average of $409.94. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,669. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.79. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.63. 1,394,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,579. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.06. 1,365,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 609,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.53. 117,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $385.17 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

