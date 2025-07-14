Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

