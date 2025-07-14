Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $168.00 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $137.71 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

