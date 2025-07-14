Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 415 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $674.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,184 shares of company stock valued at $105,128,004. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

