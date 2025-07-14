Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,970 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,101.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,499,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,782,853.14. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.5%

Hagerty stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

