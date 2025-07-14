Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,970 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,101.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,499,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,782,853.14. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Down 0.5%
Hagerty stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.