Scotiabank Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $51.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

