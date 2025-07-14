Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 26.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Silgan by 40.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Silgan by 71.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Silgan by 7.2% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

