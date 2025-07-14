Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

