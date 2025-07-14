Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 15,216 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.3%

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.