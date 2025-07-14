Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 336 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $155.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

