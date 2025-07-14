Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,687 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.