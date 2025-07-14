Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,799,000 after buying an additional 370,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $376,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR opened at $98.50 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

