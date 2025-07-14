Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16,852.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623,717 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,100,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $108.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This trade represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

