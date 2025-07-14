Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDACORP were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IDACORP from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

NYSE:IDA opened at $117.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.16 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

