The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 110,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

