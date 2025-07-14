Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

