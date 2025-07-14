Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Incannex Healthcare are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or retail of cannabis and related products. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the legal marijuana market’s growth potential. Their performance is often influenced by changing regulations, consumer demand, and the evolving legal landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,834,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,065,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 5,743,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 327,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.65. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. 81,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 12,946,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,994,814. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 7.47.

