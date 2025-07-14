Top Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Get alerts:

Arista Networks, Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Warner Bros. Discovery, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, and Autodesk are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, distributing, or monetizing leisure content and experiences—such as film and television studios, streaming services, video game publishers, theme parks, and live-event promoters. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the revenues and profits generated by box office receipts, subscription fees, licensing deals, ticket sales, and advertising within the entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.86. 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,442. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.74. 5,431,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972,676. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 83,133,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,410,175. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. 28,892,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,748,279. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.21. 2,398,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.07. 905,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.03 and its 200-day moving average is $285.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Further Reading