Top Gold Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining or processing of gold. They provide investors with indirect exposure to gold price movements while also being influenced by operational factors such as production costs, reserves and geopolitical risks. Many investors view gold stocks as a potential hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, though they carry company-specific and industry-related risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,620,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,124,984. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Further Reading