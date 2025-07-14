Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Sells $57,000.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,416. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSCO opened at $56.79 on Monday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

