UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 73.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.6%

UGI stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. UGI Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.