Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Universal Display by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

