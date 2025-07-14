Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $283.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.