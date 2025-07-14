Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,963,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,283 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $283.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
