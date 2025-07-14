Vantage Point Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.