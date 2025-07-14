Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to Hold

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This trade represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,014 shares of company stock worth $34,394,653 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

