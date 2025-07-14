Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,397 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at $202,064,992,706.50. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

