Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 18,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

