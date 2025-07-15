293,134 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 293,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LAR stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

LAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAR

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.