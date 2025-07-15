Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Insider Angela Beatty Sells 203 Shares

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4%

ACN stock opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a 200-day moving average of $326.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Accenture

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

