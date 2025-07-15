Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Aercap alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 42.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 473.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Aercap Stock Up 0.6%

AER stock opened at $115.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.