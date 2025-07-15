AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,759,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 129,431 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.97 and a beta of 0.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.