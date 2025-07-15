Allworth Financial LP Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after purchasing an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,274.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $508,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VT stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.