Allworth Financial LP Buys 236 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

