Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

