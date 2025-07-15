Allworth Financial LP Has $330,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $82,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 210,977 shares in the company, valued at $28,948,154.17. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $32,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 708,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,573,246. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629,043 shares of company stock worth $210,678,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

