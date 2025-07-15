Allworth Financial LP Has $404,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,476 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% during the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.