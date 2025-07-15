Allworth Financial LP Has $437,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,015,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPLG stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.