Allworth Financial LP Has $565,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

eBay Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

