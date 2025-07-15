Allworth Financial LP Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2%

KKR stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.