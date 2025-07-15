Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $570.59 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

