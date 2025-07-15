Allworth Financial LP Purchases 148 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $372,450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.71.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $3,456,326.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,527,201.20. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 670,915 shares of company stock worth $219,399,582. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $394.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $398.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

